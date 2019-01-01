About PropertyPro PropertyPro.ng formerly ToLet.com.ng is a world-class Nigerian property portal powered by the consolidation of Propertypro.ng and Jumia House Nigeria (formerly Lamudi) which was acquired by Propertypro.ng in October 2017. The name change reflects the company's broader commitment to real estate in Nigeria and its expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of real-estate search solutions in Nigeria.

Our website in the Nigerian property market is with over 60,000 property listings which include both public and private property. The listings include homes, houses, lands, shops, office spaces and other commercial properties. Small and large-scale real estate companies in Nigeria who desire to scale up the sales and rentals of their properties can partner with PropertyPro.ng.

